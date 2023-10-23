Why you should update to iOS 17.1 (Video)

The iOS 17.1 software update is coming this week, the software could be released sometime later today or tomorrow, we are also expecting to see iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1 at the same time.

This new software update will bring a range of performance improvements to the iPhone, plus various bug fixes and of course some new features, the video below from iAppleBytes gives us more details on what to expect in this update.

As we can see from the video the video a number of issues have been fixed in this update, including keyboard lag, image persistence, improved battery life, improved performance and more.

One of the most frustrating issues that users have reported in previous iOS versions is keyboard lag. Whether you’re sending a quick text or typing up an email, keyboard responsiveness is crucial. The good news is that iOS 17.1 addresses this issue head-on, completely eliminating keyboard lag. Now, you can type away without any hiccups, making your device more efficient and user-friendly.

Have you ever switched between apps only to find a persistent image lingering on your screen? It’s not only distracting but can also be confusing. iOS 17.1 fixes this issue, ensuring that when you switch apps, the transition is smooth and free from any lingering images.

Privacy is a cornerstone of Apple’s ecosystem, and iOS 17.1 takes it a step further, especially concerning the Apple Watch. Fixes have been made for specific location privacy settings, ensuring that your data remains secure, particularly when transferring or repairing a new Apple Watch.

There’s nothing more alarming than your iPhone shutting down while it’s charging or experiencing issues with incoming and outgoing calls. iOS 17.1 addresses these bugs, offering a more stable and reliable experience when charging your device and making calls.

Battery life has always been a hot topic among smartphone users. iOS 17.1 brings significant improvements in this area, allowing for 8-10 hours of on-screen time. Now, you can use your device for longer periods without worrying about running out of juice.

The new iOS 17.1 software update should either be released later today or tomorrow, as soon as we get some more information on exactly when Apple will release this software update, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



