New Elgato Neo Stream Deck Wave Mic white streaming accessories

Elgato, a well-known name in the world of streaming and content creation tools, has unveiled its latest offering in the form of the Neo hardware line. This new collection is has been specifically designed for creators and professionals alike, delivering unparalleled performance and seamless integration with a wide range of devices, from laptops to iPads. The Neo line encompasses a suite of products, including a state-of-the-art microphone, a high-definition webcam, a versatile LED light, a powerful capture card, and an intuitive Stream Deck.

Each component is engineered to work in perfect harmony says Elgato, providing users with a plug-and-play experience that is both effortless and efficient. Whether you’re a seasoned streamer, a budding YouTuber, or a professional in need of reliable tools for virtual meetings and presentations, the Elgato Neo hardware line has something to offer.

Elgato Neo Hardware : Wave Neo: Desktop microphone with tap-to-mute functionality, integrated headphone jack, foam pop filter, and cable management system.

Facecam Neo: Full HD 1080p webcam with 60 FPS recording, HDR support, privacy shutter, and a 77-degree field of view.

Key Light Neo: LED light with up to 1000 lumens of brightness, USB powered, onboard controls for brightness and color adjustment, and compatibility with various mounting options.

Game Capture Neo: Capture card with 4K60 HDR pass-through, 1080p60 streaming and recording capabilities, and USB connectivity for easy setup.

Stream Deck Neo: Workflow controller with eight customizable keys, an Infobar for real-time information, and dual Touch Points for enhanced control.

Pricing & Availability

One of the most appealing aspects of the Elgato Neo hardware line is its competitive pricing. With products ranging from $89.99 to $119.99, Elgato has made professional-grade equipment more accessible than ever before. This pricing strategy allows a wider range of users to experience the benefits of high-quality tools without breaking the bank.

As of today, the entire Neo line is available for purchase directly from the Elgato webstore, ensuring that customers can get their hands on these innovative products with ease. In the near future, the Neo hardware line is expected to be available at major global retailers, further expanding its reach and providing convenient purchasing options for customers worldwide. This widespread availability demonstrates Elgato’s commitment to making its products accessible to a diverse user base, regardless of location.

Elgato Neo Line Streaming Accessories

The Elgato Neo hardware line consists of five distinct products, each designed to address specific needs and enhance various aspects of online interaction. Let’s take a closer look at the key features and benefits of each product:

Wave Neo: Crystal Clear Audio Capture

The Wave Neo microphone is a true catalyst when it comes to audio quality. Its advanced technology enables true-to-life voice capture, far surpassing the capabilities of standard laptop or earbud microphones. The Wave Neo features an extra-tall desktop stand, ensuring optimal positioning for the best possible sound. Additionally, the included foam pop filter helps to minimize unwanted noise and plosives, resulting in a clean and professional audio output. The microphone also boasts an integrated headphone jack and cable management system, making it a convenient and clutter-free addition to any setup.

Facecam Neo: High-Definition Video with Customizable Settings

The Facecam Neo webcam is designed to deliver stunning visuals in Full HD resolution at a smooth 60 frames per second. With HDR support, the Facecam Neo ensures that your video remains clear and vibrant, even in challenging lighting conditions. The webcam features a privacy shutter, giving users peace of mind when not in use, and a 77-degree field of view that focuses on the user rather than the background. The accompanying Camera Hub app allows for further customization, providing users with DSLR-like settings to fine-tune their video output.

Key Light Neo: Professional Lighting Made Simple

Proper lighting is essential for creating a professional and engaging online presence, and the Key Light Neo delivers just that. With its soft, even glow, the Key Light Neo enhances skin tones without causing eye strain, ensuring that you always look your best on camera. The light features onboard controls for easy adjustment of brightness and color settings, allowing you to adapt to any environment or mood. The Key Light Neo can be mounted directly on monitors or attached to various rigs via a ¼-inch thread, making it a versatile and convenient lighting solution.

Game Capture Neo: Seamless Streaming and Recording

The Game Capture Neo is a versatile capture card that caters to the needs of both gamers and content creators. It supports up to 4K60 HDR video pass-through to a gaming screen, ensuring that you can enjoy your games in the highest quality possible. Simultaneously, the Game Capture Neo can stream or record gameplay at 1080p60 to a PC, Mac, or iPad, making it easy to share your gaming experiences with the world. The capture card is compatible with any video app, providing users with the flexibility to use their preferred software for streaming and recording.

Stream Deck Neo: Streamlined Workflow Management

The Stream Deck Neo is a revolutionary tool that simplifies workflow management and enhances productivity. With eight customizable keys and an Infobar for at-a-glance information, the Stream Deck Neo allows users to easily manage and switch between actions, such as launching apps, controlling audio levels, or triggering on-screen graphics. The device’s intuitive design and seamless integration with popular streaming and productivity software make it an invaluable asset for streamers, content creators, and professionals alike.

