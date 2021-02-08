Team Group XTREEM ARGB White gaming memory and Delta MAX White RGB SSD introduced

Team Group has this week announced the availability of its new XTREEM ARGB WHITE DDR4 gaming memory and DELTA MAX WHITE RGB SSD, which is still equipped with the largest RGB-lit panel currently available and is equipped with a “one-of-a-kind” dual control interface, providing 5 V and USB 10-pin ports for synchronized lighting effects. The new arrivals to the Team Group range are equipped with patented technology to provide you with even more stable overclocking performance and are finished in white.

“The 10-layer optimized PCB board is used for better performance and stability, allowing gamers to experience the thrill of overclocking and a highly stable overclocking memory module.The T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB WHITE has the frequency of up to 4000MHz, and a single 32GB high-capacity memory. This desktop memory can provide both superior performance and low power consumption.With a panel-like RGB luminous area, the DELTA MAX WHITE allows gamers to freely switch between eye-catching and colorful RGB effects, and enjoy and unprecedented fresh experience.”

1 TB DELTA MAX WHITE RGB SSD features :

– Translucent Aurora White

– Largest translucent area for you to switch at will

– Smart optimization

– The world’s first dual control interface

– Supports multiple lighting control software

– Taiwan Utility Patent (number：M583110)

– Taiwan Invention Patent (number：I697761)

– United States Patent (number：US10803713B1)

– China Utility Patent (number：CN 209766039 U)

XTREEM ARGB WHITE DDR4 gaming memory features :

– A white and flawless morning star

– Full-screen light penetrating design keeps it colorful and translucent

– Premium overclocking 10-layer board

– Superior performance and capacity upgrade

– Selected high quality IC that is stable and reliable

– Support O.C. Profile for one click overclocking

– Support multiple lighting control software

– Taiwan Invention Patent (number: I703920)

– Chinese Utility Patent (number: CN 210039639 U)

Source : Team Group : Team Group

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals