What’s new in watchOS 9.3 beta 2 (Video)

Apple has released a range of new betas this week, this includes the new watchOS 9.3 beta 2 that we heard about earlier.

They also released macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 3, iPadOS 16.3 beta 2, and iOS 16.3 beta 2. Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the watchOS 9.3 beta in a new video from Half Man Half Tech, let’s find out what is included in this update.

This new watchOS software update brings some performance improvements and bug fixes to the Apple Watch. The update also comes with some minor new features as well, there do not appear to be any major new features in this release.

The new watchOS 9.3 beta 2 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details about the software over at Apple’s developer website.

We are also expecting the software to be released to public beta testers soon. The final version of watchOS 9.3 should land around the end of January or sometime in early February. We can expect Apple to release iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and macOS 13.2 at the same time. As soon as we get some more details on the release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech





