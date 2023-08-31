What’s new in watchOS 10 beta 8 (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 10 beta 8 to developers, they also released watchOS 10 public beta 6 to public beta testers at the same time. These new betas were released along with iOS 17 beta 8, iPadOS 167 beta 8, and tvOS 17 beta 8.

Now we get to find out what is new in the new watchOS 10 beta 8 software, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of the new features that are coming to the Apple Watch with this software update.

One of the new features coming to Apple Watch in watchOS 10 is Smart Stack. Smart Stack is a way to customize your widget display on your Apple Watch. You can choose up to eight widgets to include in your Smart Stack, and the Apple Watch will automatically rotate through them based on your usage patterns. This makes it easy to see the information you need most at a glance, without having to scroll through a list of widgets.

In addition to Smart Stack, watchOS 10 also includes a number of other new features, including a revamped Control Center, an enriched fitness tracking system, the ability to measure Functional Threshold Power (FTP) in real-time during workouts, unmatched personalization and control over your device’s features.

watchOS 10 is expected to be released alongside the new Apple Watch next month. The iPhone 15 event will take place on September 12th, and we are expecting watchOS 10 to be released sometime between the 12th and 22nd of September. The new watchOS 10 beta 8 is now available to download. You can find out more details on Apple’s website.

