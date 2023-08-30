Apple releases watchOS 10 beta 8

Apple has unveiled the watchOS 10 beta 8 for its Apple Watch, it was released along with iOS 17 beta 8 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17 beta 8 for the iPad, Apple also release a range of public betas as well.

Among the forthcoming enhancements for the Apple Watch is a feature called ‘Smart Stack.’ This innovative update allows you to customize your widget display, offering a personalized user experience. Choose from up to eight widgets that align with your personal tastes, making interactions with your device more intuitive and engaging.

The updates don’t end there, however. The revamped watchOS 10 introduces a rejuvenated Control Center, improving its design to ensure a seamless user experience. Fitness enthusiasts can look forward to an enriched tracking system, complete with the capability to measure your Functional Threshold Power (FTP) in real time during workouts. WatchOS 10 promises unmatched personalization and control over your device’s features.

Apple is anticipated to launch watchOS 10 alongside a new iteration of the Apple Watch next month. This is expected to coincide with the release of the iPhone 15, we now know that the iPhone 15 event will take place on the 12th of September and we are expecting watchOS 10 to be released sometime between the 12th and 22nd of September. The new watchOS 10 beta 88 is now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



