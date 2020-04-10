Whats new in the macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Catalina supplemental update

Apple recently released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.4 and now we get to have a look at what is new in this updated version of macOS.

The macOS Catalina 10.15.4 supplemental update is designed to fix a number of bugs in Apple’s desktop OS, the main one was related to FaceTime when calling and receiving calls form older devices on a different software version.

As we can see from the video, this software update comes with a range of bug fixes and many people will be happy with the fix for the FaceTime issue.

There was also a fix for the password prompt issue when using any of the Microsoft Office apps on your device. The update also includes some other bug fixes for specific devcies like the Mac Pro and also the MacBook Air.

Source Zollotech

