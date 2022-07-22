What’s new in macOS 12.5 Monterey (video)

Apple recently released a range of software updates, including macOS 12.5 Monterey, iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, and watchOS 8.7.

We have already had a look at what is new in iOS 15.6 and now we get to find out what changes and new features have been added in the macOS 12.5 Monterey update.

As we can see from the video there are some new wallpapers in this update, these are the new wallpapers from the recently released MacBook Air.

There was also an update for the TV app on macOS, there are now some new features for live sports, you can now pause and rewind live sports on Apple TV.

This update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, you can see the full release notes below.

macOS Monterey 12.5 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS 12.5 Monterey software update is now available to download, you can install this update from the Apple menu on your Mac.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

