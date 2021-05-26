What’s new in macOS 11.4 Big Sur (Video)

Apple recently released macOS 11.4 Big Sur for the Mac, this update comes with a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, new features and also some important security updates.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is new in the latest version of Apple’s macOS software, lets find out more details.

As we can see from the video this update comes with support for the new Podcasts Subscriptions, plus support for Big Navi Graphics card and more.

The update also comes with an important security fix that patches a vulnerability that could allow a hacker to use apps like Zoom to take screenshots and screen recording of your Mac.

It is recommend that you install this update as soon as possible as this is an important security update that needs to be installed.

Source: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals