What’s New in iPadOS 18 Beta 5

Apple has released iPadOS 18 Beta 5, bringing a host of updates and enhancements to the iPad user experience. This latest iteration focuses on refining the user interface and introducing new features to streamline productivity and improve overall usability. The most notable addition is the “Distraction Control” feature in Safari, which allows users to manually hide distracting elements on web pages for a cleaner browsing experience. Other updates include a redesigned Photos app, more intuitive home screen page editing, and icon adjustments in dark mode.

Safari’s Distraction Control: Streamlining Your Browsing Experience

The introduction of the Distraction Control feature in Safari marks a significant step towards a more focused and personalized browsing experience. With this new tool, you can manually select and hide elements on web pages that you find distracting, such as ads, sidebars, or other unwanted content. The feature is designed to be persistent across some page refreshes, ensuring that your customized view remains intact. However, it is not permanent, so you can revert changes if needed. Additionally, a smooth animation has been added to make the hiding process more visually appealing and seamless.

Manually hide distracting elements on web pages

Persistent across some refreshes, but not permanent

New animation for a smoother hiding process

Photos App Redesign: Simplifying Photo Management

iPadOS 18 Beta 5 introduces a significant redesign of the Photos app, aimed at simplifying the user interface and improving the overall photo browsing experience. The most prominent change is the removal of the carousel at the top of the initial photos page. This decision was made in response to user feedback, streamlining the interface and making it more user-friendly. The new design allows you to focus on your images without unnecessary clutter, making it easier to find and view your photos.

Removal of the carousel at the top of the initial photos page

Simplified interface for a more user-friendly experience

Streamlined photo browsing and management

Intuitive Home Screen Page Editing

Managing your home screen pages has become more intuitive with the introduction of the Edit Pages option in iPadOS 18 Beta 5. This feature provides easier access to page management, allowing you to turn pages on or off with a more discoverable user interface. The improved page management system enhances customization options, giving you greater control over your home screen layout and organization. With this update, you can easily tailor your home screen to suit your preferences and workflow.

New “Edit Pages” option for easier page management

Turn pages on or off with a more discoverable user interface

Enhanced customization options for home screen layout and organization

Dark Mode Icon Refinements

iPadOS 18 Beta 5 brings subtle but important changes to icons in dark mode, aimed at improving visual consistency and usability. The Maps icon has been updated with reduced color detail, allowing it to blend more seamlessly with the dark mode theme. On the other hand, the Find My icon has received improved color variety and detail, enhancing its visibility and making it easier to locate in dark mode. These adjustments contribute to a more cohesive and visually appealing dark mode experience across the iPadOS interface.

Maps icon updated with reduced color detail for better dark mode integration

Find My icon enhanced with improved color variety and detail for increased visibility

Refined dark mode experience with icon adjustments

iPadOS 18 Beta 5 represents another step forward in Apple’s commitment to delivering a user-centric, intuitive, and visually appealing experience on the iPad. With the introduction of Safari’s Distraction Control, a redesigned Photos app, improved home screen page editing, and refined dark mode icons, this update focuses on enhancing productivity, streamlining workflows, and providing a more personalized user experience. As Apple continues to refine and improve iPadOS, users can look forward to an increasingly polished and efficient platform that caters to their needs and preferences.

Source & Image Credit: SlatePad



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals