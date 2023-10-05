What’s new in iOS 17.0.3 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.0.3 for the iPad and this update is designed to fix the overheating bug that some owners of the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones had experienced.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at what Apple has included in their new iOS 17.0.3 software update for the iPhone, let’s find out more information on what is included.

As we can see from the video, this update is designed to fix the overheating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max smartphones, the video suggests that if you are continuing to have overheating issues on your device with Instagram then the problem is caused by the Instagram app and not the iPhone.

This software update also includes a range of important security updates, which explains why it has also been released for the iPad and other models of the iPhone as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

The new iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 software updates are now available to download and the updates can be installed by going to Settings > General > Software update. If you have had overheating issues on your iPhone, please leave a comment below and let us know if this has resolved the issue.

Source & Image Credit:Brandon Butch



