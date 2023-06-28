What’s new in iOS 16.6 Beta 4 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.6 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released a range of other betas at the same time. These include watchOS 9.6 beta 4, macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 4, iPadOS 16.6 beta 4, and tvOS 16.6 beta 4.

Apple of these new betas come around two weeks after the previous betas, and now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at what is new in the latest beta of iOS 16.6, let’s find out some more information.

The new iOS 16.6 beta 4 is now available for developers to download, you can find out some more information over at Apple’s developer website, a new public beta is also expected to be released soon as well.

As this is the fourth beta in the series, we should be getting closer to the final release of iOS 16.6, we are expecting this new software update to be released sometime in July, as soon as we get some details on when it will land, we will let you know.

Apple is also working on iOS 17, they recently released their second beta of this software and it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this update ios expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones.

