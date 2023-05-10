What’s new in iOS 16.5 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple has now released iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidate for the iPad, the software has been made available to public beta testers and also to developers.

These are the final betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 and the video below gives us a look at the new features that are coming to the iPhone and iPad with this software update, let’s find out some more details.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, plus some bug fixes and performance improvements, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple has confirmed that iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 will be released to everyone next week, we are expecting the updates to land next Tuesday, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals