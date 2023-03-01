What’s new in iOS 16.4 beta 2 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple had released iOS 16.4 beta 2 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.4 beta 2 for the iPad, watchOS 9.3 for the Apple Watch, and macOS 13.3 beta 2 for the Mac.

The second beta of iOS 16.4 comes a week after the first beta was released and now we get to find out more details on what is included in this update.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 16.4 beta 2 software and the range of new features that are coming to the iPhone. Let’s find out what is included in the latest beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone in this software update.

The new iOS 16,4 beta 2, along with iPadOS 16.4 beta 2, macOS 13.3 beta 2, and watchOS 9.3 beta 2 are now all available for developers to try out. We should also see some public betas of this software this week as well.

We are expecting Apple to release the final versions of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 around the end of March, we should see a couple more betas before the final software is released. as soon as we get some details on an exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





