What’s new in iOS 16.3 beta 1 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple had released iOS 16.3 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.3 beta 1 for the iPad, the software has been made available to developers. We are also expecting Apple to release new public betas of these updates this week.

This new beta comes just after the general release of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. This update will bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad and also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Now we get to find out what is included in the iOS 16.3 beta 1 release in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out some more information.

As we can see from the video, this update includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, plus some new features. This also includes a modem update which is designed to improve connectivity.

The iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 software updates will come with the recently announced Security Keys which are designed to add an extra layer of security to your device.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 software updates in early 2023, the updates should land either around the end of January or in early February.

We can also expect some other updates at the same time, these should include watchOS 9.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and tvOS 16.3. As soon as we get some details on when these new software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





