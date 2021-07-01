What’s new in iOS 15 Public Beta 1 (Video)

We heard earlier that Apple has released their first public beta of iOS 15, iOS 15 Public Beta 1. They also released an updated beta of iOS 15 beta 2 for developers. These two software releases are exactly the same.

The new iOS 15 Public Beta brings some new features to the iPhone, Apple also released a public beta for the iPad, iPadOS 15 Public Beta 1. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the first public beta of Apple’s iOS 15 software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the first public beta of Apple’s iOS 15 software. This includes the new SharePlay feature, changes to the design and UI, specifically in iPadOS with more widgets and home screen customization and more.

In order to try out the new iOS 15 Public Beta or iPadOS 15 Public Beta you will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta testing program, you can find out more information on that over at Apple’s website.

As yet we do not have a specific release date for Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates. They should be released some time in September along with Apple’s new iPhone 13 smartphones. We are expecting this to happen some time around the middle of September.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

