Western Digital and Dropbox announce new partnership

Dropbox and Western Digital have this week announced a partnership to accelerate the deployment of leading-edge cloud infrastructures. Dropbox is one of the first businesses to us the new Western Digital Ultrastar 20TB SMR HDD storage, which is been specifically designed and built for efficient sequential write workloads.

“We’ve been working with Western Digital for many years, and throughout several phases of our storage platform development,” said Andrew Fong, vice president of engineering, Dropbox. “Online tools and services are more important than ever before, so we need to be able to quickly innovate, expand functionality and scale to help stay competitive. We look forward to deploying these higher capacity 20 TB SMR hard drives to further our cost savings and to provide our customers with even more value. Western Digital is an important strategic partner and we look forward to continuously pushing cloud infrastructure boundaries together.”

“Dropbox was a pioneer in adopting SMR at scale, and their commitment has definitely paid off, giving them an early mover advantage by enabling rapid development of the highest capacity HDDs in the industry into their cloud infrastructure,” said Andrew Dorian, vice president of enterprise hard drives. “We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Dropbox to help them scale and capitalize on the growing customer demand for cloud services, online storage and remote collaboration tools.”

Western Digital SMR HDDs are also an integral part of Zoned Storage, an open-source, standards-based initiative building upon the synergies of SMR HDDs and ZNS SSDs that enables data centers to scale efficiently.

Source : WD : Ultrastar

