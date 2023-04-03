Eigen Fitness Nodes weight lifting fitness tracker

Eigen Fitness has created a new monitoring system called Nodes that has been specifically designed for weight lifting and offers the ability to record data about your lifts enabling you to improve your routine and track your progress. The weight lifting equipment provides data allowing you to plan your next gym session to get the optimal returns, enabling you to progress faster at the gym without injury say it is creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $198 or £168 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Eigen Fitness Nodes are the first full-wearable devices built exclusively for tracking your weightlifting workouts. Each Node comes equipped with cutting edge hardware to offer you unparalleled fitness tracking, helping you progress faster while avoiding injury. Eigen Fitness Nodes do the guess work for you so that you can rest assured you are progressing towards your goals as fast as possible. Our advanced AI tracks velocity, power, ROM, and rep variation throughout your set, as well as past workouts, to provide instant guidance on weight selection.”

Weight lifting equipment

“Nodes actively calculate your current capacity and select weights to maximize your training efficiency, while avoiding injury. Though there are key indicators of injury prone form, every body is unique. Safe and effective form varies between lifters. The Eigen team has worked hard to build Nodes so that they are able to detect unsafe form, tailored to your body’s needs. Nodes detect injury-prone movements using two techniques: Absolute and Relative Injury Detection.”

If the Eigen Fitness Nodes campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Eigen Fitness Nodes weight lifting fitness tracker project review the promotional video below.

“One of the most beloved features of endurance-based wearables is data. Pace, distance, stride length, cadence — you name it, there’s a wearable that tracks it.

Eigen Fitness has worked hard to bring the same level of performance data to your weightlifting routine so that you can measure, analyze, and optimize every set.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the weight lifting fitness tracker, jump over to the official Eigen Fitness Nodes crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





