Zumy portable professional webcam lighting system from $49

Zumy is a new portable professional lighting system specifically designed for video meetings providing a non glare lighting system that is easily set up and completely portable. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $49 or £37, offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. Worldwide shipping for orders is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Zumy portable light project watch the promotional video below.

“No longer tethered to your lamp or ring light. Zumy allows you to roam around the house and still have great lighting! Zoom better anywhere. Never swap out batteries : ) Just plug Zumy directly into your laptop and you are free to roam! No more fussy mounting hardware, just clip & go! Use the gentle, protective foam-covered clip to attach Zumy right to your laptop in one quick motion. Place Zumy anywhere along the top of your laptop in seconds.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“With ring lights, or other options, on the market, the reflection in your glasses can be a real distraction and can really get in the way of good communication and human connection. The portable, clip-on light to help you look brilliant in Zoom meetings, videos, and pics.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Zumy portable light crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals