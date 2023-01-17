QNAP Half-width Rackmount QSW-M2106R-2S2T web managed switch

QNAP has introduced their new half width Rackmount QSW-M2106R-2S2T 2.5GbE & 10GbE L2 web managed switch, designed for SMB IT Rooms. The new switch includes dual 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports and dual 10GbE Multi-Gigabit RJ45 ports for “cost-effective” 10GbE high-speed networking says QNAP. Ports on the switch include 10 in total taking the form of 2 x 10GbE SFP+ fiber, 2 x 10GbE RJ45 and 6 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports); compliant with IEEE 802.3x and IEEE 802.3az; Auto Negotiation; the 10GE RJ45 ports of QSW-M2106R-2S2T are compatible with 10GbE and NBASE-T technologies to support five speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, and 100Mbps).

“Compared with the previous QSW-M2108R-2C, the QNAP QSW-M2106R-2S2T includes two 10GbE SFP+ and two 10GbE RJ45 ports,” said Ricky Ho, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the half-width rackmount design also allows IT administrator to make efficient space utilization of server racks and cabinets, fulfilling high-bandwidth applications at a cost-optimized price.”

Web managed switch

“The QSW-M2106R-2S2T comes with two 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports, two 10GbE RJ45 ports and six 2.5GbE RJ45 ports (ten ports in total). The QSW-M2106R-2S2T is compatible with 10GbE and Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T technologies to support five speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps and 100Mbps) and enabling higher network speeds with existing Cat 5e cables for 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and 6a cables (or better) for 10GbE RJ45 ports.

The QSW-M2106R-2S2T also provides Layer 2 management functions (such as LACP, VLAN, ACL and LLDP) via a user-friendly Web GUI for efficient network bandwidth controls and enhanced network security. With a half-width rackmount design, two QSW-M2106R-2S2T or one QSW-M2106R-2S2T with another half-width rackmount switch (such as QSW-M2108R-2C) can be installed in a 1U rack space for efficient physical space utilization and tidy cabling.”

“The QSW-M2106R-2S2T is one of the few web-managed switches that supports the Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) and is compliant with IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet and IEEE802.3x Flow Control in full-duplex mode. Users can deploy small/medium-scale networks that support expansion, redundancy, and loop prevention, while avoiding packet loss from unparalleled bandwidth, and reducing power consumption for low-speed and inactive connections. With its smart cooling system, the QSW-M2106R-2S2T ensures high-speed network performance while minimizing distracting background noise.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yetny QNAP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official QNAP website by following the link below.

