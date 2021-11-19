Wave mixed reality smart glasses combine reality and the digital world

Wave are a new pair of mixed reality smart glasses created by the engineers and design team at Mad Gaze offering a uniquely stylish and ergonomic design complete with Wave optical engine enabling you to combine the real world with the digital world. Equipped with micro-OLED screens the hybrid smart glasses are now available via Kickstarter and have already blasted past their required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £222 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Mixed reality smart glasses

“Wave is an all-purpose wearable that will change your life. With the most compact and stylish design and powerful AR computing units, Wave unleashes the potential of extended reality. Be ready to immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals and enjoy the best Gaming and Entertainment experience ever! MAD Gaze, has been creating innovative AR smart glasses for years. Powered by our groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) technology, Wave adopts a new technological breakthrough – Hybrid Waveguide Optical Display, which is transparent, strong, and durable. Not only does it optimize the viewing experience with a see-through display that eliminates vision distraction, but users can also enjoy immersive HD virtual images at different depths. Wave also utilizes a much lighter and thinner Micro OLED screen which gives you the most comfortable viewing experience!”

With the assumption that the Wave crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Wave mixed reality smart glasses project review the promotional video below.

“Rather than the typical bulky and weird-looking AR smart glasses, we designed one that you will actually want to wear. Wave has a stylish and streamlined look, which flawlessly fits today’s fashion. With Wave, you won’t sacrifice style when you power up with tech. In addition to that sleek and stylish streamlined appearance, you can also customize your Wave with colorful interchangeable lens frames. Choose a different color for every mood or occasion. Modify Wave by switching between 6 fantastic frame colors to spark your creativity, and represent the one-of-a-kind you! “

“Unlike the heavy, uncomfortable AR headsets of the past that caused strain on the head, shoulders, and back, Wave’s ergonomic design and customizable nose pieces, ensure a perfect fit and greatly reduce tension and pressure on your head. With a compact design, and weighing only 80 grams, Wave is the best AR smart glasses for comfortable all-day wear. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the mixed reality smart glasses, jump over to the official Wave crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter”

