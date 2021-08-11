AquaSeal Active 100% waterproof EDC sling bag keep your gear safe

If you are searching for a fully waterproof sling bag to carry your phone and everyday carry items you may be interested in the AquaSeal Active. A sling bag constructed from high quality materials to meet IPX7 immersion standards, meaning that the sling bag can be submerged up to 3 feet or 1 meter under the water water for up to 30 minutes without any water ingress occurring. AquaSeal Active waterproof sling bag is constructed from 420D and 600D nylon fabrics with double-sided TPU coating to help protect your most important gear while travelling or adventuring outdoors.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $119 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates). If the AquaSeal Active campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the AquaSeal Active waterproof sling bag project view the promotional video below.

“Ready to explore the world? From the sea to the mountains and cities, AquaSeal Active accompanies you on every journey, keeping your essentials dry, safe, and portable at all times. AquaSeal Active is made from 420D and 600D nylon fabrics with double-sided TPU coating for water resistance and lasting durability. Using the seamless welding technique and professional airtight zippers, this sling bag meets IPX7 immersion waterproof standards.”

“Two interchangeable front bags, adjustable straps, and integrated gears make AquaSeal Active a versatile bag for various activities like playing water sports, trekking, biking, skiing, skateboarding, and everyday commuting. Always want to take pictures during water activities but your phone is out of reach? We know the struggle. The waterproof phone pouch is designed to make accessing your phone extremely easy. “

“Full underwater protection and a modular design with universal functionality. The detachable Phone Pouch provides speedy access to your phone, the Main Sling has a compact storage space and various features that are useful in all activities. 100% Waterproof Guarantee”

Source : Kickstarter

