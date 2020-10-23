Skinners 2.0 ultra portable footwear combines the comfort of socks with the protection of shoes

Skinners our unique highly portable and “ultra-versatile” footwear solution that offers users a 4-in-1 foot covering with a lightweight, weatherproof, yet durable design. The design features a perforated insole, long-lasting polymer sole and functional fibers. Skinners are available in eight different colours including blues, reds, sand, black and grey colors.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $45 or £35, offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Skinners 2.0 Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Skinners 2.0 project watch the promotional video below.

“Our mission is to provide you with compact yet protective footwear for sports and traveling without all the bulk and weight of regular shoes. The footwear that is easy to use, transport, and maintain without sacrificing comfort, functionality, fit, or safety. The product that adapts to your body, activates each muscle and tendon and lets your feet do their thing. To simply let you move without limits.”

“Stretch and activate your feet! Skinners adapt to your body, activates each muscle and tendon and let your feet do their thing. Thanks to the compact size and “second skin” feeling Skinners is the perfect footwear for sports (short runs, workout, yoga, watersports) and works equally well as a pair of backup shoes (traveling, camping, hiking, cycling).”

