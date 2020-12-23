

Instructables member Qttting_F has published a fantastic project detailing how to build a Water Surface Lamp, using a little Ardunio coding and hardware, combined with a few LED lights to great effect. Check outage video below to learn more and see the unique light in action.

“This Instructable will show you how to make an atmosphere lamp that lights up just like making little waves on the water surface. It can be placed on your table, shelf, or bedside to create a harmonious atmosphere, bringing an absorbing experience to the user.”

To build your very own Arduino Water Surface Lamp project jump over the Instructables project page by following the link below.

Source : Instructables : Adafruit

