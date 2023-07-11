watchOS 9.6 beta 5 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.6 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, this new beta has been released two weeks after the previous one. Apple also released iPadOS 16.6 beta 5 and iOS 16.6 beta 5 at the same time.

The new watchOS 9.6 beta 5 comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone, the update does not appear to include any new features for the Apple watch.

You can find out more details about the new watchOS 9.6 beta 5 over at Apple’s developer’s website at the link below. As this is the fifth beta in the series it should not be very long before the final version is released. We are expecting the watchOS 9.6 software update to land sometime this month, as soon as we get some details on when the watchOS 9.6 software update will land, we will let you know.

Apple is also working on watchOS 10 at the moment which is currently in beta, this software will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, and we are expecting this update to be released later this year along with the new Apple Watch and iPhone 15, this should happen sometime in September.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Daniel Cañibano



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals