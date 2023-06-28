Apple releases watchOS 9.6 beta 4

Apple has released watchOS 9.6 beta 4 to developers, this new beta comes two weeks after the previous one and we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers soon as well.

Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 4 for the Mac, iPadOS 16.6 beta 4 for the iPad, and iOS 16.6 beta 4 for the iPhone, all of these updates have been released two weeks after the previous beta.

We are hoping that Apple would be releasing watchOS 96., macOS 13.5, iOS 16.6, and iPadOS 16.6 this month, as we are already at the end of June, it looks like we will have to wait until July to see the final versions of this software.

The new watchOS 9.6 beta 4 software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of watchOS 9.6 this week as well. As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple will release their new watchOS 96 software update, we will let you know.

Apple is also working on watchOS 10, which is currently in beta with the second beta of this software released recently, we are expecting the final version of watchOS 10 in September along with a new Apple Watch.

Source Apple



