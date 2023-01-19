watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 9.3 Release Candidate released

Apple has released the watchOS 9.3 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch and tvOS 9.3 Release Candidate for the Apple TV.

These new betas come at the same time as iOS 16.3 Release Candidate, macOS Ventura 13.2 Release Candidate, and iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate.

So far the new betas of tvOS 9.3 and watchOS 9.3 have been released to developers, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers this week as well.

These updates bring a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Apple TV and Apple Watch, they also come with some minor new features.

Assuming that no issues are found in the new beta of watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 9.3, then we can expect the final versions of the software to be released next week.

The new watchOS 9.3 Release Candidate and tvOS 9.3 Release Candidate are now available for developers to try out. Apple has also released iPadOS 9.3 Release Candidate, macOS Ventura 13.2 Release Candidate, and iOS 16.3 Release Candidate. You can find out more information about all of these new betas over at Apple’s website at the link below.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planning to release the final versions of watchOS 9.3, tvOS 9.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, iPadOS 9.3 and iOS 9.3, we will let you know.

