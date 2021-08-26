watchOS 8 Beta 7 hands on (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 8 beta 7 and iOS 15 beta 7, we got to see a hands on video of the iOS 15 beta and now we have a video of the new watchOS beta.

The video below from Half Man Half tech gives us a look at the changes and new features that have been added in the watchOS 8 Beta 7 update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features and changes in the latest beta of Apple’s watchOS 8 software.

Some of the new features include the ability to use Apple Wallet to store digital keys for your home or office and this feature will work with the Apple Watch, you will be able to unlock digital locks with the watch.

Apple is also bringing a range of new features to its Fitness app on the Apple Watch and the Breathe app is getting updated and will be called Mindfulness.

Apple are expected to released watchOS 8 next month along with the new Apple Watch Series 7. The iPhone 13 will be launched at the same time along with iOS 15. A recent rumor has suggested that the new iPhone is going on sale on the 17th of September, we can expect the new Apple Watch to launch at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

