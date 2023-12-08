watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate in action (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, assuming no issues are found, this release will be the same as the final version of watchOS 10.2. Now we get to find out more details about what is included in this update in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

The watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate, brings a blend of user-demanded features, performance enhancements, and security improvements that are sure to elevate your Apple Watch experience. Here’s a closer look at what this update has in store, based on a recent video overview of its capabilities.

Firstly, let’s talk about the return of a much-loved functionality: the ability to swipe to switch between watch faces. This feature, which was previously removed, has been reinstated in watchOS 10.2 due to popular demand. To enjoy this feature, just navigate to the ‘Clocks’ option in the settings and activate it. It’s a small change, but one that significantly enhances the user interface, allowing you to personalize your watch experience effortlessly.

Music lovers, you’re in for a treat. The update significantly improves the ‘Now Playing’ feature for Apple Music and Podcasts. Particularly noteworthy is the new seamless integration with HomePod. With watchOS 10.2, controlling music on your HomePod directly from your Apple Watch is more intuitive than ever, ensuring a harmonious experience across your Apple devices.

For those concerned about digital security, watchOS 10.2 introduces an important enhancement to iMessage: contact key verification. This feature aims to prevent eavesdropping by adding an extra layer of security to your iMessage communications. You can enable this feature in the iCloud settings, giving you peace of mind in your digital conversations.

Perhaps the most significant improvement is in the realm of battery life and overall performance. The update is especially beneficial for users of the Apple Watch Ultra, who will notice a marked improvement in battery endurance. Additionally, the update promises smoother animations and a more fluid, responsive user experience, ensuring that your interactions with the watch feel more natural and efficient.

We are expecting the final version of watchOS 10.2 to land next week along with iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, and macOS Sonopma 14.2, the update will probably land next Tuesday.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



