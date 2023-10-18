watchOS 10.1 Release Candidate seeded to developers

As well as RC versions of iOS 17.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1, Apple has also released watchOS 10.1 Release Candidate. The software comes a week after the previous beta and it has been made available to developers and also public beta testers.

The new watchOS 10.1 software will bring a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Apple Watch, it will also bring some new features as well to Apple’s smartwatch range.

In this beta release, there’s an important new addition called NameDrop. It allows users to directly share their contact details from their Apple Watch to someone else’s Apple Watch or iPhone. For this feature to work, both parties should have iPhones with iOS 17 or above.

Apple is expected to release its watchOS 10.1 software update next week, the software should land next Tuesday the 24th of October, along with iOS 17.1 tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.

The new watchOS 10.1 Release Candidate is now available for developers and public beta testers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s website at the link below. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new watchOS 10.1, iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1 tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1 updates will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals