WarriOrb action platformer game now available on Xbox One

After launching at the end of April 2024 PC systems, the platform game WarriOrb has this week launched on the Xbox One platform allowing players to enjoy being a mighty demon trapped in an unlikely body.

WarriOrb is an action platformer that allows you to make your way through the ravaged world to regain your freedom and sanity – meeting demons, giants, mutants and all sorts of magical and crazy creatures along the way.

“Demons, giants, mutants, and a talking Ball with hybrid limbs?! In WarriOrb you play as a mighty demon trapped in an unlikely body. The path ahead is not an easy one. Will you do whatever it takes to regain your freedom?”

– Trapped in a Ball: Explore a tragic story of loss and desperation hidden behind a comic tale.

– Sweet Freedom: Run, jump, bounce and roll your way to freedom!

– Platforming Skills: It feels like everything is out to get you … You got that right! Challenge your skills and reflexes against the deadliest of traps.

– Think, Think, Think: Solve challenging puzzles in between traps!

– Get Social: The world is ending! Chat with friendly and unfriendly fellows along the way about it.

Source :Steam : Xbox

