Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 gameplay

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive are thrilled to showcase brand new glimpses of gameplay for their upcoming action-packed game Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, coming soon to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Hosted by Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun’s lead actor and Warhammer superfan Rahul Kohli.

The event has given players their very first look at the Tyranid onslaught they will be facing at release. Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and is now available to preorder. As soon as an official release date is announced will keep you up to speed as always.

Space Marine 2

“Embody a Space Marine of the Ultramarines Chapter, a superhuman warrior who protects humanity from untold horrors, in brutally efficient third-person action powered by the distinctively fast and fluid gameplay experience from best-in-class studio Saber Interactive, the team and engine behind World War Z.”

“Pre-order the Collector’s Edition now to get a statue of Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid, a 64-page hardcover book, a Steelbook, and the game on the platform of your choice with the Macragge’s Chosen DLC!”

The Collector’s Edition includes:

– Collector’s Case with unique artwork.

– Lieutenant Titus: an 8.25 x 6.7″ resin statue, finely painted and detailed.

– The game’s official Steelbook.

– The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in English: 64 pages about Saber Interactive’s amazing craft.

– The game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on the platform of your choice. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will be shipped as physical copies, with a Focus Entertainment Store-exclusive box art. The PC version will be sent digitally, as a Steam download code.

– The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Macragge’s Chosen DLC.

