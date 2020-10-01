Zeus modular RFID protected wallet with unique magnetic mechanism

After successfully launching via Kickstarter the Zeus modular RFID protected wallet system is now available to back via Indiegogo offering a range of discounts off the recommended retail price. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Zeus wallet an its unique magnetic mechanism. The Zeus wallet is now available from £63 offering a 10% saving off the recommended retail price. Orders placed this month will dispatch during November 2020.

“We designed Zeus Wallet with the aim to have in a single wallet all the features of other wallets on the market and we called it Zeus, because it surely is the King of all wallets. Money clip, sliding box, blocked rfid and tracked tag in a perfect match between design and technology. “

“The distinctive feature of Zeus Wallet is its magnetic mechanism. With a simple movement of the hand, the cards come out like a pack of cards and are easy to retrieve. Zeus Wallet is very light thanks to its special aluminum alloy but, at the same time, it is resistant to corrosion and carefully tested against impacts. The internal components will never break as it does not have any. Zeus Wallet is free of any type of mechanism subject to wear and thanks to its innovative magnetic closure, this wallet is guaranteed for life!”

Source : Indiegogo

