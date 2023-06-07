VW Beetle wooden puzzle hits Kickstarter from $69

Volkswagen Beetle fans are sure to enjoy building this wooden puzzle of the 1949 VW Beetle Type 1 which is now available to back via Kickstarter. With still 27 days remaining the project has blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 210 backers.

The project has also been officially selected by Kickstarter staff as one of their “loved projects”and it is officially licensed by VW. Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The 1949 VW Beetle Type 1 holds a significant place as the first mass-produced model of the iconic Beetle series. Recognized globally for its classic design, simplicity, and reliability, it remains a symbol of timeless appeal and nostalgic value cherished by enthusiasts and collectors alike. In 1972 Volkswagen produced its 15,007,034th Beetle. In the end, the Volkswagen Beetle (Type 1) 1949 sold 21 million units worldwide.”

VW Beetle wooden puzzle

“We are introducing our officially licensed Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle puzzle, perfectly reproducing the iconic body lines in a 1:18 scale. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of this classic beauty and embark on an unforgettable journey! “

Assuming that the 1949 VW Beetle funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the 1949 VW Beetle wooden puzzle project peek the promotional video below.

“To honor the enduring passion of VW Beetle Type 1 enthusiasts, we wanted to provide them with an opportunity to own and collect their very own Beetle. That’s precisely why we have launched a meticulously crafted 3D Beetle puzzle. This puzzle holds tremendous value for collectors, allowing them to cherish and display their affection for this iconic vehicle.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the wooden puzzle, jump over to the official 1949 VW Beetle crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

