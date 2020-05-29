HP Reverb G2 VR headset designed by Valve and Microsoft unveiled

Hewlett-Packard hands this week unveiled a new virtual reality headset which has been developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft to provide a more “immersive, comfortable and compatible experience” for users, says HP. The new VR headset is equipped with LCD panels offering a resolution of 2160 x 2160 pixels per eye and full RGB stripe.

Combining to offer 9.3 million pixels, 2.5x more pixels than Oculus Rift S. “Equipped with industry-leading lenses and speakers designed by Valve, our HMD provides the highest quality resolution and fully immersive spatial audio.” The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 is scheduled for availability starting Fall 2020 for $599 (U.S.).

“The power of collaboration is on full display with the HP Reverb G2, and alongside Valve and Microsoft, we engineered a no-compromises VR headset that’s immersive, comfortable, and compatible across Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR,” said Spike Huang, vice president and global lead of VR, HP Inc. “The time is now for VR and the HP Reverb G2 brings high-quality VR to the masses with more immersion for gamers, interactive experiences for creators, increased engagement for collaboration, and higher retention rates for education and training.”

Features of the HP Reverb G2 VR headset :

– Immersive Viewing: The new Valve designed lenses provide a fantastic boost in the visual experience with optics and reduced mural full RGB stripe, delivering 2K by 2K per eye. Users will be able to see text and textures more clearly, providing a better experience and increased retention. Plus, the 114-degree field of view adds to the immersive experience.

– Hear in 3D with Spatial Audio: The new speakers sit 10 mm off the ear, allowing for enhanced comfort during set-up or removal. Plus, the new audio solution is spatial audio ready, allowing the user to experience a true sense of 3D space when immersed in VR worlds, with support for Microsoft spatial audio, and HP Labs new spatial audio format that is anchored in artificial intelligence, new signal processing, and psychoacoustics.

– Natural Gestures: The controllers come with new intuitive control features including an optimized button layout, superb application and game compatibility, and the ability to be pre-paired via Bluetooth for easy out-of-the-box set-up. The 4-camera Window Mixed Reality headset also enables 2X the controller tracking volume, maintaining six degrees of freedom without external sensors or lighthouses.

– Long-Wearing Comfort: The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 is more comfortable than the previous generation with an increased facemask cushion for better weight distribution for extended VR sessions and optional replaceable face gaskets for ease of cleaning between sessions. Users can easily flip the facemask 90 degrees when moving back and forth from the virtual to the real world.

– Everything Feels Fluid: The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 includes Windows Mixed Reality support for a plug and play experience with the latest Windows Builds, allowing for a quick and painless set-up and SteamVR compatibility for access to the community’s favorite games and applications.

Source : HP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals