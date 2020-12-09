Ryte: The Eye Of Atlantis VR adventure delayed

Orichalcum Pictures the development team responsible for creating the Myst inspired VR adventure, Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis, have this month announced the game’s launch will be delayed slightly and will now take place on January 27th, 2021. The Ryte: The Eye Of Atlantis game will be available via Steam.

“With a little help from the Historia Time Travel agency, set sail to the city of Atlantis for a VR Myst-ical adventure : Fill in the sandals of an Atlantean who recently broke out of prison, wield supernatural powers, solve esoteric puzzles and try to prevent the End of Atlantis !”

“Due to the remote work adjustments during the COVID-19 second lockdown in France which were necessary to keep everyone healthy, the current version of Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis did not quite reach the technical quality standards that the studio and us have set and wanted to achieve for the release on December 8th.

With so much work and dedication put into this project we feel we owe the players to deliver the most polished experience and decided to postpone the release to January 27, 2021.

We apologize to everyone who was expecting the game today. This decision was not an easy one to make. But achieving excellence is our goal and we apologize about the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

