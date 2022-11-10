Volvo EX90 EV SUV unveiled, costs £96,225

Volvo has unveiled its latest electric car, the Volvo EX90 the car will come with a range of up to 360 miles and it has seven seats.

This is Volvo’s most expensive car to date, it will cost £96,225 in the UK, the car comes with 402 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque as standard.

The Volvo EX90 has an invisible shield of safety enabled by our latest sensing technology, inside and outside. State-of-the art sensors like cameras, radars and lidar are connected to the car’s high-performance core computers, where NVIDIA DRIVE runs Volvo Cars’ in-house software to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world.

Our sensors don’t get tired or distracted. They are designed to respond and react when you’re just a fraction too late. Our lidar, delivered by Luminar, can sense the road in front of you, whether it’s day or night, also at highway speeds. It can see small objects hundreds of metres ahead, creating more time to inform, act and avoid. The sensors also contribute to improve the reliability and overall performance of our assisted driving function Pilot Assist, with a new steering support while changing lanes.

You can find out more details about the new Volvo EX90 EV over at the Volvo website at the link below, there will be a number of different models in the range.

Source Volvo





