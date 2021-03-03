Volvo C40 Recharge EV unveiled

Volvo has added a new electric vehicle to its range with the launch of the Volvo C40 Recharge, the car is based on the company’s CMA platform.

The new Volvo C40 Recharge comes with two electric motors which produce 402 horsepower and it has a range of 260 miles from its 78kWh battery.

The propulsion consists of twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery that can be fast-charged to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes*. It offers an anticipated range of around 420 km*, which is expected to improve over time via over-the-air software updates.

As announced earlier today, the fully electric C40 Recharge will be available online only. In line with its ambition of reducing complexity in its model offering and focus on attractive pre-selected variants, Volvo Cars has drastically simplified the consumer offering of the C40 Recharge.

You can find out more details about the new Volvo C40 Recharge over at Volvo at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Volvo

