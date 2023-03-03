Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition starts at £37,325

Volkswagen has revealed the pricing of their new Tiguan Black Edition the car starts at £37,325, it comes with a range of dark trim and dark wheels, and more.

There are a total of five different versions available in the range with various power options, you can see more details on these below.

Sitting between the R-Line Edition and R trims, the new Black Edition comes with a sporty styling pack that comprises R-Line body-coloured bumpers, rear privacy glass, black decorative trims and exterior mirror housings, plus 20-inch Suzuka Black alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof and metallic paint.

Five Black Edition derivatives will be available, each with a DSG (direct shift gearbox): a 1.5-litre 150 PS TSI and 2.0-litre 150 PS TDI are being launched to coincide with the March SUV event, followed at a later date by a 2.0-litre 190 PS TSI 4MOTION, 2.0-litre 150 PS TDI 4MOTION and 2.0-litre 200 PS TDI 4MOTION. Prices start from £37,325 OTR.

At the opposite and of the size scale, the T-Cross offers versatility, city-friendly agility and family-friendly practicality. It has dinky dimensions on the outside, but plenty of space on the inside thanks to its sliding rear bench seats and 455-litre boot capacity. Prices start from £22,535 OTR.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source Volkswagen, Auto Express





