New Volkswagen ID 3 EV gets official

Volkswagen has unveiled its new ID 3 electric vehicle, the car has had a facelift and it gets a range of upgrades over the previous model.

The car comes with a new 12-inch touchscreen display and it also gets some design upgrades and also new features.

Fresh design, higher-quality materials and the latest-generation assist systems: that is the new ID.3. Two and a half years after the launch of the first generation, the all-electric bestseller from Volkswagen is now coming to the market with a comprehensive upgrade. In addition to the latest software, the compact electric car comes with a sharpened exterior and refined interior design. The range of colours has been extended by new colours, including Dark Olivine Green. High-quality, animal-free and sustainable materials reflect Volkswagen’s strategy for the all-electric ID. family.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen: “With the second-generation of the ID.3, we are continuing the success story of our ID. family. The design has matured and the materials in the interior have been significantly upgraded. The new ID.3 demonstrates our clear commitment to quality, design and operability, and we have systematically taken on board the wishes of our customers.” The new ID.3 is one of ten electric models that VW will launch by 2026.

