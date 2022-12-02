New Volkswagen ID.3 teased in sketches

Volkswagen has revealed that they will be unveiling a new Volkswagen ID.3 next spring and the company has released some sketches of the car. The original car went on sale in the UK back in 2020.

The new ID.3 will get a range of design changes over the current model, it will also get some new features, updated technology, and more.

Volkswagen will be unveiling the new ID.3 to the public this coming spring. The second-generation ID.3 is set to be the latest chapter in the ID. family success story: To date, more than half a million ID. models – built on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) – have been delivered to customers around the world. Currently, the ID.3 is produced at the Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany. However, the production network will be expanded next year to include the main Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg. This is in order to meet high levels of customer demand for the fully electric compact car.

“The new ID.3 demonstrates our commitment to quality, design and sustainability. The design has matured, and we’ve upgraded the materials used in the interior”, says Imelda Labbé, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales. In coming up with the revamped version, the development team took on board a range of suggestions from customers in order to improve the product and enhance the standard equipment package: “The needs of our customers are always front and centre for us. That’s why we listen carefully and focus on gearing our product portfolio to their requirements”, Labbé adds.

You can find our more information about the new Volkswagen ID.3 over at the VW website, we are looking forward to seeing the new car when it launches.

Source VW





