Volkswagen ID.3 up for pre-order in the UK

VW has announced that their new Volkswagen ID.3 electric vehicle is now available to pre-order in the UK and the limited edition First Edition version of the car will retail for £38,800.

The car will come with a range of 260 miles and it will come with a 58 kWh battery and the car comes with 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque.

First announced in May 2019 and reserved by over 30,000 pre-bookers across Europe, the ID.3 1ST Edition is the limited-edition flag-bearer of the ID.3 line-up and is priced at £38,880 before any Government grant is applied. To mark it apart from future ID.3 variants it features exclusive badging and a two-tone honeycomb decal, alongside an extensive equipment list. Standard equipment includes LED headlights with Matrix Beam and Welcome Light, 19-inch Andoya alloy wheels and tinted rear windows, along with a black-coloured roof, side skirts, boot and rear spoiler. Several driver assistance systems are also included, with Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist and Lane Assist included in the package, as well as parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Inside, a 10-inch infotainment system with natural voice control function complements a fully digital dashboard, while ambient lighting with 30 colour options allows the driver to change the mood of the interior to their preference. ‘Play’ and ‘Pause’ symbols on the pedals add a further sense of fun to the forward-thinking electric vehicle. The ID.3 1ST Edition also launches with the industry-first ID.Light – a dynamic LED band the width of the interior windscreen, which changes its pattern and colour to supplement and support Navigation signals, charging status, driver assist technologies or the natural voice control.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.3 over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source VW

