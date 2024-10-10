Volkswagen Launches Versatile Tayron SUV (With Up to 7 Seats!)

The Volkswagen Tayron SUV is making a significant impact on the European market, offering a versatile and spacious vehicle that caters to a wide range of driving needs. Positioned strategically between the premium Touareg and the mid-class Tiguan, the Tayron strikes a perfect balance, delivering a sophisticated blend of style, comfort, and functionality. With its striking design and premium feel, this SUV is poised to redefine the driving experience for families and adventure enthusiasts alike.

The Tayron’s spacious interior is one of its key selling points, with the ability to accommodate up to seven passengers comfortably. This makes it an ideal choice for those who value space and comfort, whether it’s for daily commutes, family trips, or weekend getaways. The vehicle’s well-designed interior layout ensures that every passenger has ample legroom and headroom, creating a pleasant and relaxing environment for all.

Innovative Hybrid Technology

The Volkswagen Tayron sets itself apart from the competition with its innovative plug-in hybrid technology. The Tayron eHybrid models boast superior power delivery and an impressive electric range of over 100 km, making them perfect for everyday driving. This innovative hybrid system seamlessly combines the benefits of electric and petrol drives, resulting in a smooth and efficient driving experience.

With the ability to travel up to 850 km between refueling stops, the Tayron eHybrid offers unparalleled convenience and flexibility. Whether embarking on short commutes or long journeys, drivers can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have ample range to reach their destinations. Additionally, the Tayron’s impressive towing capacity of up to 2.5 tonnes makes it a versatile choice for those who need to transport trailers, boats, or other heavy loads.

Pricing and Availability

The Volkswagen Tayron is now available for order, with pre-sales having commenced on October 10th. The entry-level Life version, equipped with a 110 kW mild hybrid drive, carries an attractive starting price of 45,475 euros. This competitive pricing positions the Tayron as an accessible option for those seeking a high-quality SUV without compromising on features or performance.

For drivers who desire more power and efficiency, the Tayron is also available in two plug-in hybrid versions and a robust TDI model. Each version comes with an extensive range of standard equipment, ensuring a premium driving experience right from the start. From advanced safety features like nine airbags to comfort-enhancing amenities like a three-zone automatic air conditioner, the Tayron leaves no stone unturned in delivering a top-notch driving experience.

The Tayron is set to make its trade fair debut at the prestigious “Mondial de l’Auto” in Paris, where it will showcase its impressive features and capabilities to a wider audience. This event serves as an excellent platform for potential buyers to get up close and personal with the Tayron, experiencing firsthand the quality craftsmanship and innovative technologies that set it apart from the competition.

Specifications

Length: Approximately 4.8 meters, providing ample space for passengers and cargo

Approximately 4.8 meters, providing ample space for passengers and cargo Seating Capacity: Five or optionally seven seats, catering to various family sizes and needs

Five or optionally seven seats, catering to various family sizes and needs Luggage Space: Up to 885 liters, offering generous storage capacity for luggage and gear

Up to 885 liters, offering generous storage capacity for luggage and gear Towing Capacity: Up to 2.5 tonnes, allowing the transport of trailers, boats, and other heavy loads

Up to 2.5 tonnes, allowing the transport of trailers, boats, and other heavy loads Hybrid Technology: Plug-in hybrid with an electric range of over 100 km, delivering efficient and eco-friendly performance

Plug-in hybrid with an electric range of over 100 km, delivering efficient and eco-friendly performance Drive Systems: Mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol, and diesel options, catering to diverse driving preferences

Mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol, and diesel options, catering to diverse driving preferences Standard Equipment: Nine airbags, three-zone automatic air conditioner, LED headlights, digital instruments, and more, ensuring a well-equipped driving experience

Nine airbags, three-zone automatic air conditioner, LED headlights, digital instruments, and more, ensuring a well-equipped driving experience Assist Systems: Adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency braking, and more, enhancing safety and convenience

Adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency braking, and more, enhancing safety and convenience Optional Features: Adaptive chassis control, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights, panoramic sunroof, and more allowing for personalization and added luxury

Adaptive chassis control, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights, panoramic sunroof, and more allowing for personalization and added luxury Price: Starting from 45,475 euros, offering excellent value for money in its segment

The Tayron represents a significant milestone in Volkswagen’s journey towards sustainability and innovation. By combining spacious design, efficient performance, and advanced technologies, the Tayron positions itself as a compelling choice for modern drivers who seek a vehicle that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyles. As Volkswagen continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the automotive industry, the Tayron serves as a shining example of the brand’s dedication to delivering exceptional vehicles that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

Source Volkswagen



