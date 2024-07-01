Polestar 3 Long Range Version Unveiled

The Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor represents a significant step forward in the world of electric SUVs, offering a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and eco-friendliness. This new model serves as an attractive entry point for consumers looking to experience the best of what Polestar has to offer in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. With its impressive range, efficient powertrain, and advanced features, the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is poised to make a lasting impact on the electric vehicle market.

Uncompromising Performance and Efficiency

At the heart of the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor lies a powerful 111 kWh battery pack, which is shared with its Dual Motor sibling. This high-capacity battery enables the vehicle to achieve a remarkable peak charging capability of 250 kW, allowing for rapid charging sessions. When connected to a DC fast charger, the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor can replenish its battery from 10% to 80% in a mere 30 minutes, making long-distance travel more convenient than ever before. With a WLTP-estimated range of up to 650 km on a single charge, this electric SUV is well-equipped to handle the demands of daily commutes and extended road trips alike.

The Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor’s rear-wheel drive configuration delivers an impressive 220 kW of power and 490 Nm of torque, resulting in a thrilling driving experience. The vehicle’s instant torque delivery and responsive acceleration enable it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.8 seconds, providing an exhilarating sensation behind the wheel. This performance is complemented by the Polestar 3’s advanced chassis and suspension systems, which work in harmony to provide a smooth, stable, and engaging ride.

Competitive Pricing and Customization Options

The Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is now available for order in Europe, with a starting price of €79,890, which includes the handover fee. This competitive pricing positions the vehicle as an attractive option for consumers seeking a premium electric SUV without compromising on features or performance. The Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is expected to become available in North America and Australia later in 2024, further expanding its global reach.

One of the standout features of the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is its extensive customization options, allowing buyers to tailor the vehicle to their specific preferences. Customers can choose from six exterior colors, five interior designs, and four wheel choices, including a new 21-inch alloy wheel that is available as part of the Pro Pack. This level of personalization ensures that each Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is unique, reflecting the individual style and taste of its owner.

Advanced Safety and Convenience Features

In addition to its impressive performance and customization options, the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor also features a range of advanced safety and convenience features. The optional Pilot Pack, which includes innovative LiDAR technology from Luminar, offers enhanced safety and driving assistance capabilities. This pack includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking, providing drivers with an extra layer of protection and peace of mind.

The Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor also benefits from a sophisticated passive damper system, which uses Hydraulic Rebound Stops (HRS) and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) to optimize ride comfort and control. This advanced suspension technology ensures that the vehicle remains stable and composed, even when navigating challenging road conditions or during spirited driving.

Source Polestar



