Volkswagen ID.X Performance concept car unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled a new concept car in its ID electric vehicle range, the Volkswagen ID.X Performance, and the car is designed to be a performance electric vehicle, as we can see from the photos it features a performance-focused design.

The ID.X Performance showcases its athletic flair with a sporty, all-electric exterior featuring a carbon front splitter and rear diffuser. Engineered adjustments, like an 80-mm wider toe and a 60-mm lower, rigid sports suspension, enhance its agility. The sedan rides on 20-inch lockable alloy wheels and racing tires, with a rear carbon wing for downforce. Inside, carbon bucket seats offer optimal support, highlighted by red accents.

In the ID.X Performance, Volkswagen pairs a rear synchronous motor with a front asynchronous motor for all-wheel drive, optimizing short-term power boosts and minimizing drag. A Vehicle Dynamics Manager controls the drive torque and rear differential lock, managed via a 17-cm central console display. Maria Soni Reissfelder, Head of Marketing & Sales Volkswagen ID. Family says: “Presenting the ID.X Performance in front of ID. enthusiasts from across Europe gives us the chance to meet members of the ID. Drivers Club in person. Andreas Reckewerth and his team of engineers have maximised the potential of the MEB in this vehicle, combining sporty performance with the elegant lines of a limousine. In addition to our emotive show car, we will also showcase a range of production models such as the ID.7, for which pre-sales started in Germany just a few days ago.”

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.X Performance concept car over at Volkswagen at the link below, it will be interesting to see if the car is put into production in the future.

Source Volkswagen



