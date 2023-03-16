Volkswagen ID. 2all concept unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled a new electric car concept, the Volkswagen ID. 2all and the company will be releasing a car based on this concept in 2025.

The good news is that the Volkswagen ID. 2all will make electric vehicles more affordable as Volkswagen has said that the car will cost less than €25,000 when it launches.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “We are transforming the company rapidly and fundamentally – with the clear objective of making Volkswagen a genuine Love Brand. The ID. 2all shows where we want to take the brand. We want to be close to the customer and offer top technology in combination with fantastic design. We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses.”

Volkswagen will present the production version of the ID. 2all for the European market in 2025. The goal is a starting price of less than 25,000 euros.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales: “We are transferring the typical Volkswagen virtues to the new world of mobility: top quality and workmanship, outstanding software and digital services with genuine added value. The focus here is always on the needs and requirements of our customers.”

