Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 Unleashed

Volkswagen has unveiled the Golf GTI EDITION 50, a special model commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic GTI. With an impressive output of 239 kW (325 PS), this is the most powerful Golf GTI ever produced. Designed to deliver unparalleled driving dynamics, the EDITION 50 is a testament to Volkswagen’s commitment to performance and precision. This milestone model not only celebrates five decades of GTI heritage but also sets a new benchmark for compact sports cars, showcasing the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a high-performance hatchback.

Unmatched Performance and Engineering

The Golf GTI EDITION 50 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, delivering an astounding 325 PS and 420 Nm of torque. This represents a significant upgrade over the standard Golf GTI, which offers 265 PS and 370 Nm. The increased power output is achieved through a combination of advanced engine tuning and upgraded components, ensuring that the EDITION 50 delivers a thrilling driving experience without compromising reliability.

The chassis of the EDITION 50 has been carefully refined, featuring a MacPherson front axle and a four-link rear axle, with the car sitting 15 mm lower than the standard model. This lowered stance, combined with the optimized suspension geometry, enhances the car’s handling and stability, allowing drivers to tackle even the most challenging roads with confidence.

For those seeking even greater performance, the optional GTI Performance package includes semi-slick tyres, a titanium exhaust system, and a further 5 mm reduction in ride height, enhancing agility and grip. The semi-slick tyres provide exceptional traction, while the titanium exhaust system not only reduces weight but also delivers a distinctive and aggressive sound, adding to the car’s overall driving experience.

Exclusive Design and Features

The Golf GTI EDITION 50 features a host of unique design elements that set it apart from the standard model. The exterior features a GTI 50 logo on the roof spoiler and exterior mirrors, serving as a subtle reminder of the car’s special status. The black tailpipe trims and a striking side stripe in Tornado Red add to the car’s sporty and aggressive appearance, while also paying homage to the GTI’s rich history.

Inside, the car features sporty seats with a check pattern, reminiscent of the original GTI’s iconic design. The red seat belts and a multifunction leather sports steering wheel with integrated shift paddles further enhance the car’s performance-oriented character. These details, combined with the car’s advanced chassis and engine, create a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined, appealing to enthusiasts who appreciate the perfect balance between performance and style.

Pricing and Availability

Production of the Golf GTI EDITION 50 will begin in Wolfsburg at the end of 2025, with deliveries scheduled for early 2026. While Volkswagen has yet to announce official pricing, the exclusive features and enhanced performance suggest a premium price point compared to the standard Golf GTI. Given the limited nature of this special edition model, it is expected to be in high demand among GTI enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Customers can expect a range of exterior colors, including the exclusive Dark Moss Green Metallic and Tornado Red, a shade synonymous with Volkswagen’s high-performance models. These colors, along with the classic Pure White, Moonstone Grey, and Grenadilla Black Metallic, offer buyers the opportunity to personalize their EDITION 50 to suit their individual style preferences.

Source VW



