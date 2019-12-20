Vodafone UK offering big savings on the Galaxy Note 10 and more

Vodafone has announced that they are running a number of offers on smartphones on their network in their Big Winter Sale, this includes handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and more.

The carrier is offering the Galaxy Note 10 for £63 a month with £29 up front instead of £75 a month, they are also offering deals on the Google Pixel 4, the Galaxy S9 and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G – SAVE £288

WAS: £75 PAYM (£29 upfront cost) – Vodafone Unlimited Max plan (including unlimited data, minutes and texts)

NOW: £63 PAYM (£29 upfront cost) – Vodafone Unlimited Max plan (including unlimited data, minutes and texts)

Offer available from 22:00 on 19th December 2019 until 22:00 on 2ndJanuary 2020

You can find out more details about the Vodafone Big Winter Sale deals over at their website at the link below.

Source Vodafone

