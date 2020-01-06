Vizio 2020 SmartCast TV range unveiled at CES

Vizio has unveiled its latest smart TVs at this years Consumer Electronics Show, the Vizio 2020 SmartCast TV range.

The new Vizio 2020 SmartCast TVs will be available in a range of different sizes including 40 inches up to 75 inches.

Across the 2020 lineup, VIZIO’s SmartCast TVs add enhanced performance and more intelligence than ever before thanks to a first-of-its-kind processor for the U.S. market, as well as a new, powerful gaming engine3. With incredible 64-bit image processing and 1 GHz CPU, the all-new VIZIO IQ processors add multi-step algorithms to more accurately upscale HD/FHD to 4K resolution, reduce noise and artifacts, and intelligently enhance detail and contrast with pixel-level brightness adjustments. The new 3D color engine works in concert with auto calibration to improve color accuracy and create an image that is true to the artist’s original intent. The premium IQ Ultra™ processor also enriches picture processing with AI and machine learning capabilities.

