Vivo Y100 smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched another new Android device, the Vivo Y100 and the handset comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display.

The display on the handset features an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor.

The handset also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Vivo Y100 comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging which can charge the device to 60 percent in just 30 minutes.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera up front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for video chatting. On the rear of the device, there is a 64-megapixel f/1.9 camera and two 2-megapixel f/2.4 cameras.

The new Vivo Y100 smartphone will come with Funtouch OS 13 which is based on Android 13 and it will be available in a choice of three colors, Twilight Gold, Metal Black, or Pacific Blue. The handset is launching in India for INR 24,999, which is around $300 at the current exchange rate.

Source Vivo





